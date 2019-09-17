49ers' Dee Ford aggravated knee injury; Nick Bosa getting healthier

SANTA CLARA - Defensive end Dee Ford miss the second half of the 49ers' 41-17 rout of the Bengals after he aggravated the knee injury that bothered him during the offseason.

Coach Kyle Shanahan explained that no decision has been made about Ford's availability for the 49ers' matchup with the Steelers on Sunday, but the team will monitor his situation throughout the week.

"Yes, yep, the same area," Shanahan said. "Quad, knee area. He's still hurting today. We'll see how he is for practice on Wednesday. I don't have anything new to update today, but practice will definitely be in question for Wednesday."

Ford was announced as questionable to return late in the second quarter of Sunday's game. He later spent some time on the stationary bike and then stood near the substitues with his helmet on, prepared to go back into the game if needed. With the 49ers in firm control of the game, Ford ended up not playing in the second half.

The 49ers used each of their nine active defensive linemen on a fairly even rotation in Cincinnati. The heat and humidity were a factor in trying to keep everyone one fresh on the field.

Out of 70 total defensive snaps, here are each player's totals:

Arik Armstead -- 43

DJ Jones -- 37

Ronald Blair -- 35

DeForest Buckner -- 34

Solomon Thomas -- 33

Nick Bosa -- 31

Dee Ford -- 25

Sheldon Day -- 24

Jullian Taylor -- 21

















While Ford is ailing, No. 2 overall draft pick Nick Bosa seems to be taking a positive step. After missing most of the practices in Youngstown, Ohio, Bosa's ankle seems to be on the mend.

"He came out healthy," Shanahan said. "Healthier than the week before. Sometimes when you come back with a high ankle sprain you always get a few setbacks in those games. I know he did versus Tampa, but he didn't complain of any yesterday.

"Didn't play as much. We were playing him less on purpose and then we took out most of our starters there in the fourth quarter. I think it worked out well. He was able to affect the game and get out healthier than he did the week before."

Shanahan explained that as usual they will monitor all of their player's health. Their practice time and game time will be planned accordingly.

The early Week 4 bye can't get here soon enough for the 49ers.

