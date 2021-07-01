49ers to debut red 1994 throwback jerseys in home opener

Have to end State of the Franchise with some even bigger news… The #94Niners red throwbacks are BACK. See you at the home opener Faithful — Jed York (@JedYork) July 1, 2021

The San Francisco 49ers are breaking out the red 1994 throwbacks.

As part of the team’s State of the Franchise on Wednesday night, the 49ers announced they’ll be bringing back the red version of the 1994 throwback uniforms they first broke out in white during the 2018 season. They’ll debut the red jersey in the home opener Week 3 vs. the Packers on Sunday Night Football.

The jerseys are red with white numbers featuring the black drop shadow that they wore during their Super Bowl XXIX victory over the Chargers. They’ll pair the jersey with the white pants they wore with their white 1994 throwback jerseys.

These 1994 throwbacks are actually a throwback themselves. The NFL did special uniforms for their 75th anniversary season in 1994, and the 49ers wound up sporting theirs for effectively the entire year en route to a 13-3 finish and their fifth Super Bowl.

According to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco, the 49ers will wear the 1994 editions of their uniforms in six games. Four of them will be the reds at home. They’ll wear the whites twice on the road.

Matt Barrows of the Athletic reported the 49ers received permission from the NFL to rock the throwback uniforms six times as part of the team’s 75th anniversary celebration. Typically clubs are only allowed two weeks to wear alternate uniforms.

The four home games will be in Week 3 vs. the Packers, Week 7 vs. the Colts, Week 10 vs. the Rams and Week 15 vs. the Falcons. They’ll wear the road whites in Week 13 at Seattle and Week 16 at Tennessee. Five of those six are prime time matchups, with the lone exception being the Falcons.