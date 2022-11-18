49ers dealing with ailing D-line on 1st injury report of Week 11

The Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers play each other in Mexico City Monday night in Week 11 and so their first injury report of the week did not come out until Thursday.

The 49ers’ first injury report wasn’t too long, and some of the players listed simply were given a day off, but the defensive line is a little banged up.

The details of the first injury report of the week are below.

Did not participate

DT Arik Armstead (foot, ankle), DE Nick Bosa (rest), DE Samson Ebukam (quad, Achilles), DT Javon Kinlaw (knee), CB Charvarius Ward (personal), T Trent Williams (rest)

Armstead has not played since Week 4. We will see if his practice status improves. Ebukam missed the 49ers’ game against the Chargers and missing Thursday certainly puts in doubt his availability for the game on Monday. Kinlaw has not played since Week 3.

Limited participation

WR Danny Gray (ankle)

The rookie had limited work on Thursday.

Cardinals' first Week 11 injury report

Did not participate

S Budda Baker (ankle)

TE Zach Ertz (knee)

WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring)

OL D.J. Humphries (back)

CB Byron Murphy (back)

Limited participation

OL Max Garcia (shoulder)

LB Markus Golden (illness)

QB Colt McCoy (knee)

QB Kyler Murray (hamstring)

Full participation

K Matt Prater (hip, illness)

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire