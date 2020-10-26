49ers deal Patriots largest home loss under Bill Belichick in 33-6 win

49ers deal Patriots largest home loss ever under Belichick originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The New England Patriots had some very impressive streaks ended by the 49ers on Sunday. One in the beginning of the contest, and one following the game's conclusion.

The 49ers got off to a great start, going 75 yards in nine plays on the very first drive of the game, which culminated in a 3-yard touchdown run by Jeff Wilson. That was the first opening-drive touchdown the Patriots had allowed in a home game in over four years.

San Francisco seized the momentum with that first drive and never gave it back, building a 23-3 lead at halftime. The 49ers continued to pile on in the second half and left Foxboro with a dominant 33-6 win.

With the victory, the 49ers extended New England's losing streak to three games, and thereby snapped the longest span between three-game losing streaks in NFL history. Entering Sunday, the Patriots had gone 286 consecutive games without losing three in a row.

The beatdown was historic, too. The Patriots' 27-point margin of defeat marked their largest home loss ever under coach Bill Belichick, and is tied for their second-worst loss overall during his tenure.

It took prolonged dominance to establish those streaks, and a standout performance to end them.