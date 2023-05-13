49ers DC Steve Wilks, rookie safety Ji'Ayir Brown developing instant bond

Wilks, rookie safety Brown already developing instant bond originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — In his heart of hearts, rookie safety Ji’Ayir Brown knew that he was destined for the 49ers because of the connection he made with the team prior to the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Penn State product spoke to local Bay Area media on Friday and shared how quickly his bond developed with the scouting department and general manager John Lynch during pre-draft meetings.

Brown’s first interaction with defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, however, was the most intense.

“We had almost a father-son talk when I was on my top 30 visit,” Brown said of Wilks. “He’s a great guy, and he has a vision for this team that I follow. He gave me some words of advice that I will forever carry with me.”

Brown preferred to keep that advice private but did share that his visit with the organization had him believing that he eventually would be wearing red and gold to start his NFL career.

“When I came here on my top 30 visit, I was so amazed at how well we connected,” Brown said. “Me and Coach Wilks, John Lynch, it’s been a bond from the jump. I was like, ‘If I get to San Fran, man. I love San Fran.’ I knew as soon as I slipped to the third round, the kind of connection we had, they got to come get me.”

And then they did. Brown got a call from the 49ers prior to the trade they brokered with the Minnesota Vikings to move up to the No. 87 overall pick. Wilks was a strong influence in the decision, sharing a mutual bond with Brown, who became the first of the team's nine draft selections.

“We do a huge thing here where we bring our 30 in all at the same time,” Wilks said. “We have dinner, Top Golf and as you get into a social setting, I think you have more conversations. He just started growing on me.

“The conversation that we were having, his dedication to the game. He’s mature, he sees it with a different lens, and I said, 'This guy right here can be the future for us.’ So I was excited about it and I’m glad we got him.”

Of course, it was more than just a personal bond. Brown’s tape jumped off the screen for Wilks. The safety’s play-making ability and skill set on the field were striking to everyone in the scouting department and on the coaching staff. The Nittany Lion was everything the team was looking for.

When told about Wilks’ comment regarding his potential with the team, Brown took a moment before responding.

“You just gave me chills a little bit,” Brown said. “It’s a blessing. I got to definitely go out there and put the work in and make it happen, but it’s a blessing to have a coach that believes in you that much.”

The rookie will learn from veteran safeties Talanoa Hufanga and Tashuan Gipson as he prepares for his NFL debut and competes for a future starting role. With the overwhelming support Brown senses, he claims 'The sky is the limit' as he embarks on the next chapter of his football career.

