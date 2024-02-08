49ers DC Steve Wilks: I’m not bitter about departure from Panthers

If Steve Wilks is still harboring resentment towards the Carolina Panthers, no one would blame him for it. But we can put that hypothetical to bed, because it’s not the case.

On Wednesday, the former Carolina interim head coach and current San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator spoke with reporters ahead of this weekend’s Super Bowl LVIII matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. He touched upon his disappointing departure from the Panthers, which went down around this time last year.

“I’m not bitter,” he said, per Sheena Quick of FOX Sports Radio 1340 AM. “Everything’s a learning experience for me, and I learned a lot there—a lot of what not to do. Learned a lot of what it should look like, particularly coming here. There’s so much respect that I have for this organization [49ers].

“The York family, starting with Jed, they do it the right way—just completely how they run the organization. And really giving Kyle [Shanahan] and John [Lynch] everything they need to succeed—everything down to the meals, the food, how we travel. It’s just top-notch.”

Wilks didn’t exactly get a top-notch exit from the last organization he worked for. The Charlotte native, who stepped in for the fired Matt Rhule in the middle of the 2022 season and nearly led the Panthers to an improbable NFC South title, was passed up for the team’s full-time head-coaching job.

That gig, instead, went to Frank Reich—who was dismissed after just 11 games.

Wilks and the Niners, meanwhile, are on the doorstep of football immortality.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire