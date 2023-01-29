49ers DC DeMeco Ryans considered frontrunner to be Texans’ new HC

The Arizona Cardinals targeted San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as one of the candidates to replace Kliff Kingsbury as head coach. However, it appears that Ryans will not be the Cardinals’ head coach.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Ryans is considered the frontrunner to be the new head coach of the Houston Texans, the team that drafted him in 2006.

He was a favorite to land the Denver Broncos’ head coach position but, according to Rapoport, Ryans told the team he had his eyes elsewhere.

He was scheduled to interview for the Cardinals’ job the Saturday before the 49ers beat the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round of the playoffs, but he canceled it to focus on the game.

It had not been rescheduled and, with this news, it likely will not be.

The Texans can’t hire Ryans until the 49ers’ season is over but they can speak with him this week after the conference championship games.

