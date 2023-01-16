49ers DC DeMeco Ryans has busy interview schedule leading up to divisional playoff game

49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is perhaps the most coveted name on the head coaching market this offseason, and now a fourth team has requested an interview with him.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday reported the Indianapolis Colts have put in a request to interview Ryans for their head coaching vacancy.

Perhaps more pertinent to the 49ers is Ryans’ interview schedule, which will be busy in the lead up to the team’s divisional round matchup against either the Cowboys or Buccaneers.

Schefter reported Ryans is interviewing with the Broncos on Thursday, and will have meetings with the Colts, Texans and Cardinals prior to their playoff game Sunday.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire