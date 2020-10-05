49ers DB K'Waun Williams has sprained knee, likely will go on IR

49ers DB Williams likely will go on IR with knee sprain originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Yet another defensive back has gone down with an injury for the 49ers, as K'Waun Williams went down with a knee sprain in Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Monday. He likely will be placed on injured reserve, making him unavailable for at least the 49ers’ next three games.

#49ers injury updates:



DE Ziggy Ansah has a torn bicep and will be out for the remainder of the season.



DB K’Waun Williams has a knee sprain and will miss a few weeks



CB Jason Verrett has a hand injury should be fine



WR Dante Pettis should be back Wed — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) October 5, 2020

Williams left in the fourth quarter of Sunday night's loss at Levi's Stadium, and was unable to return. He already was banged-up entering the game, as he was listed as questionable with a hip issue for Week 4.

Jamar Taylor replaced Williams as the slot cornerback, and has gotten experience practicing with the 49ers during training camp while Williams dealt with a calf issue.

With Richard Sherman, Emmanuel Moseley and Ahkello Witherspoon dealing with injuries, it's not an ideal time for the secondary to lose another body.

But as has become the de facto mantra in this seemingly endless wave of injuries early in the season, it becomes next man up for Robert Saleh's defense.

