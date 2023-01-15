49ers' dazzling offensive masterpiece vs. Seahawks best shown by four stats

Four stats best display 49ers' explosive offense vs. Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers sculpted an offensive masterpiece Saturday afternoon in their playoff-opening 41-23 victory over the rival Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium.

Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel, San Francisco's versatile star duo, shined bright under the postseason lights. Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy rebounded from a shaky first half and high-stepped his way to another victory, remaining perfect as the 49ers' starter under center.

As the dust settles and the rain dries up from the wild-card round victory, here are four stats that best represent the 49ers' offensive dominance:

500 Club

The 49ers racked up an astonishing 505 total yards -- 324 passing and 181 rushing -- against the Seahawks, marking the third playoff game in franchise history San Francisco reached the 500-yard milestone.

The other two games? Colin Kaepernick's historic outing in the 49ers' 45-31 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Jan. 12, 2013, when he ran for 181 yards and passed for 263. San Francisco racked up 579 total yards in that win at Candlestick Park. The 49ers gained 537 total yards in a playoff win Jan. 20, 1985 when Joe Montana threw for 331 yards and three scores in a 38-16 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Both of those teams -- the 2012 and 1984 squads -- advanced to the Super Bowl.

Terrific trio

Despite misfiring on more passes (10) than he completed (9) in the first half, Purdy woke up after the break and finished the game with 332 yards and four total touchdowns (three passing, one rushing). McCaffrey logged 119 yards on the ground, and Samuel racked up 133 yards through the air.

That marked the first time the 49ers had a 300-yard passer and 100-yard rusher and receiver in the same playoff game since Super Bowl XLVII. Kaepernick threw for 302 yards, running back Frank Gore rushed for 110 yards and two pass catchers -- receiver Michael Crabtree (109 yards) and tight end Vernon Davis (104) -- surpassed triple digits in receiving yards in the 49ers' 34-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Story continues

McCaffrey gets loose

McCaffrey didn't touch the football on San Francisco's first drive of the day, which ended in a 34-yard field goal by kicker Robbie Gould. That changed the next time the 49ers gained possession.

On the first play of the team's second drive, Purdy handed the ball off to McCaffrey, who scooted 68 yards to Seattle's 17-yard line to put the 49ers in the red zone in the blink of an eye.

McCaffrey's 68-yard scamper was the third-longest rush in franchise playoff history, trailing Roger Craig's 80-yard dash against the Minnesota Vikings in 1989 and Hugh McElhenny's 71-yard gain against the Detroit Lions in 1957.

Deebo goes bonkers

McCaffrey wasn't the only one to record a huge chunk play against Seattle.

With under 11 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Purdy connected with Samuel eight yards down the field, and the star "wide back" took it to the house for a 74-yard touchdown reception. That play gave the 49ers a 38-17 lead, putting the nail in the Seahawks' coffin for any comeback hopes.

DEEBO 74 YARDS TO THE HOUSE ðŸ pic.twitter.com/KdyviCmWCo — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 15, 2023

That play was the second-longest in 49ers playoff history, trailing only star receiver Terrell Owens' 76-yard touchdown in the first quarter of San Francisco's 39-38 victory over the New York Giants on Jan. 5, 2003.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast