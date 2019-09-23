49ers' Dante Pettis says he bruised his hand from high fives after win

Sometimes being the hero can hurt in all the right ways. That was the case for 49ers wide receiver Dante Pettis on Sunday after a wild 24-20 win over the Steelers.

Pettis caught quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's game-winning touchdown pass with just 1:20 remaining in the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium and was bombarded by his teammates. After the win, Pettis made light of all the celebrations.

my hand is bruised from high fives — dante (@dmainy_13) September 23, 2019

Even wide receiver Trent Taylor, who currently is on injured reserve, got in on the action. Taylor couldn't contain himself, nearly tackling Pettis as the hero walked towards the locker room after the game.

Everyone wanted a piece of the TD hero @dmainy_13 pic.twitter.com/JDfVj9klhK — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 23, 2019

For Pettis, his heroics were pure redemption. The second-year pro entered the season with high expectations on him, but soon was in coach Kyle Shanahan's dog house with a poor showing in the offseason.

"There have obviously been a bunch of ups and downs," Pettis said after the win. "I know that's part of sports. I've been around professional sports my whole life. I know what happens. You're not just going to frickin' be good every single day.

"Just being able to fight through that ... now I know what it's like to go through that, it's like, I know I can really do this thing. I know I'm here for a reason."

He can make light of it now, but hauling in that touchdown catch and bringing the 49ers to 3-0 on the season is a big deal, and could be the turning point to Pettis' season.

