49ers' Daniel Brunskill suffers setback in quest to hold onto starting job

Brunskill suffers setback in quest to hold onto starting OL job originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Daniel Brunskill, who is competing for a starting job along the 49ers’ offensive line, was dealt a blow on Friday night to his odds of opening the season with the first unit.

Brunskill sustained a hamstring injury that is expected to keep him out of action for “a few weeks,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said on Saturday in a conference call with Bay Area reporters.

The 28-year-old started every game last season at right guard and was moved to center this offseason to compete against Jake Brendel for the job to replace retired veteran Alex Mack.

Rookie Spencer Burford has taken all first-team snaps at right guard this summer. On Friday night, the 22-year-old played 27 snaps in the 49ers’ 28-21 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Second-year player Aaron Banks started and played 24 snaps at left guard.

“We got to see why they’re in the position that they are, having an opportunity to be our starters. It was good to play them a bunch because they both need it,” Shanahan said of Burford and Banks.

“We kept Burford in there a little longer because he is a little less experienced. They need these three games, but I thought they showed out there why we believe in them and we’re real excited about them. Hopefully, they get better each week after Week 1.”

Right tackle Mike McGlinchey played just eight snaps upon returning to action after undergoing extensive surgery last season. McGlinchey experienced irritation in the inside of his knee, Shanahan said.

“The good news is the surgical repair was good,” Shanahan said. “He had some slight irritation in his knee, so we’ll have to be smart with him this week. I’d be surprised if he does anything in Minnesota.”

The 49ers have two days of practices in Santa Clara before traveling to Minnesota, where they will hold joint practices with the Vikings on Wednesday and Thursday. After a day off on Friday, the teams will play Saturday in a preseason game.

Rookie defensive end Drake Jackson, a second-round pick from USC, received good news as a shoulder stinger was confirmed, Shanahan said. Jackson is expected to get back onto the practice field soon. He left the game Friday in the first quarter with the injury.

Defensive back Dontae Johnson sustained a ribs cartilage fracture. He is listed as week-to-week, Shanahan said.

Wide receiver Danny Gray reported hip and back soreness. He should be available to practice Wednesday in Minnesota. Gray provided one of the highlights of the 49ers’ exhibition opener with a 76-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Trey Lance.

Linebacker Curtis Robinson has a groin strain and is likely to be sidelined for at least one week.

The 49ers are hopeful that cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (hamstring) and defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway (quad) could be back on the practice field to work against the Vikings.

