No matter how flimsy the actual prospect of it was, the potential storyline of quarterback Tom Brady joining the 49ers this offseason captivated fans.

Replacing Jimmy Garoppolo -- who had just helped lead San Francisco to the Super Bowl and is just 29 years old -- with a 43-year-old signal-caller coming off a noticeable regression nevertheless was something local and national media couldn't stop discussing.

Those discussions never made their way to the 49ers' locker room, at least according to offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill.

"There really wasn't a discussion or anything going on with us," Brunskill said to KNBR's Mark Willard. "I didn't have any worries. We knew Jimmy was our guy. I know Tom Brady is one of the best in the league, definitely, and his resume proves it, but Jimmy's our guy."

Listen and subscribe to the 49ers Insider Podcast:





Brady ended up taking his talents from New England to Tampa Bay, joining the Buccaneers after two decades with the Patriots. Brunskill also had a message for those Niners fans continuing to doubt Jimmy G.

[RELATED: This NFL draft analyst thinks 49ers, Ruggs are 'dreamy fit']

"Jimmy is our guy, and you ask anybody on this team, they'll say the same thing," Brunskill said. "I don't think there's anybody that thought Tom Brady was coming to San Fran. I'm pretty sure we all knew Jimmy is our guy, and we're going to go play with him next year, and the year after that, and keep going."

Garoppolo clearly has the support of the most important people in the locker room from his perspective: his offensive line.

49ers' Daniel Brunskill says Tom Brady rumors didn't affect locker room originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area