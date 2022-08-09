49ers' Daniel Brunskill focusing on center, young guards continue to get reps

Brunskill focuses on center, while young guards get plenty of work originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- Daniel Brunskill has started every game on the 49ers' offensive line over the past two seasons.

He has spent the majority of his time at right guard, though he did start the final eight games of the 2020 season at center.

Brunskill currently is competing with center Jake Brendel for the starting job while rookie Spencer Burford has taken every first-team snap at right guard. Brendel was the backup center last season behind Alex Mack, who announced his retirement this offseason.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said that Brunskill remains an option to start at right guard if he is beaten out at center. Brunskill has not practiced at that position because there is no mystery about what he offers when he lines up in that spot.

“We know exactly what Dan can do,” Shanahan said. “And I think Dan can actually be better with getting less reps — not getting as much wear and tear on his body.

“Dan knows how to play. He's figured out every position we've asked him to play since he's been here. And now he's trying to figure out center to see what the options are there.”

Burford and left guard Aaron Banks are working with the first-team offense. Those young players will gain valuable experience in the coming days when the 49ers go up against the Green Bay Packers on Friday night in their preseason Week 1 matchup, followed by two days of joint practices next week against the Minnesota Vikings.

“Burford can't get enough reps; Banks can't get enough reps,” Shanahan said. “When you have guys who haven’t played a lot, they need to be out there a ton and that allows us to do that.

“I’m very glad that if it doesn't work out for one of those guys, it's not like, ‘Oh, man, Dan hasn't practiced there.’ Dan can hop in there right away.”

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast