49ers D-lineman Jordan Willis suspended six games for PED violation

The 49ers will be without a young defensive player for a chunk of the 2021 season, as Jordan Willis has been suspended six games for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances, the team announced Thursday.

NFL suspends 49ers DL Jordan Willis 6 Games: Willis has been suspended without pay for the first six games of the 2021 regular season for violating the NFL Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances. He will be able to participate in all offseason & preseason practices & games. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) June 17, 2021

Willis played seven games for the 49ers in 2020 after coming over in a midseason trade with the New York Jets.

The 26-year-old had 13 tackles and 2.5 sacks in a 49ers uniform, and was re-signed by the team in May on a one-year deal.

According to the 49ers' press release, Willis will be eligible to return to the field in Week 8.

A Kansas State product, Willis has 65 tackles and 5.5 sacks over his NFL career.

