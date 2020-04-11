The 49ers' decision to trade standout defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts last month caught many by surprise. Chief among them was one of his former understudies.

"I can't even lie to you; it hurt for like a week," D.J. Jones admitted Thursday on KNBR's "Murph and Mac" show. "That was our captain in that D-line room. Arik Armstead was the big voice in that room, but [Buckner] was the guy. Buck was our heart and soul. Buck was a run-stopper. Buck could get to the quarterback. Buck motivated me to be better than what I was.

"To see him go, I'm happy for him, but I'd love to be playing beside him next year. But I know he's going to do his thing."

Buckner's departure leaves a gaping hole in the middle of San Francisco's defensive line, and Jones might be the most likely player to fill it. He is entering the final year of his contract, and recently switch agencies, possibly in anticipation of a big year.

"When opportunity knocks, the next man up," Jones said. "I think we have a room full of guys that can step in. Myself, Arik [Armstead] can play 3-technique, I play the nose. You've got Ronald Blair, Kevin Givens, Jullian Taylor.

"But I feel like that role, it's up in the air. We all have the ability to go in there -- I'm not going to say replace, but that's exactly what it is -- replace Buck, and just keep moving forward."

[RELATED: 49ers could draft, develop Kinlaw into dominant D-lineman]

The 49ers possess the Nos. 13 and 31 overall picks in the first round of the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft, and it's certainly possible they could look to replace Buckner with one of those selections. Having Jones already on the roster, however, affords them the ability to address other positions, given how well he played last season.

Listen and subscribe to the 49ers Insider Podcast:





49ers' D.J. Jones ready to help replace DeForest Buckner, but it hurts originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area