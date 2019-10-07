Public proposals at a sporting event have enshrined themselves into some of the most cringe-worthy displays of love.

But ... there are some exceptions. And 49ers defensive lineman D.J. Jones might have found one of the special cases.

Before the "Monday Night Football" matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Jones surprised his girlfriend Kayla Fannin on the sideline by getting down on one knee and asking that very important question:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

A very special pregame proposal 💍



Congrats DJ & family! pic.twitter.com/9jmjqz1aYr



— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 7, 2019

She said yes, after letting it sink in.

Since this was done before the game, it's not as bad. But as it still managed to be displayed on the jumbotron, it does lose some points.

Nevertheless, congratulations to the couple!

Related content from TMZ Sports

Nick Young blames Instagram for hurting Carmelo's NBA chances

Antonio Brown 'belligerent' during deposition, lawyer claims

Corey Seager hits parked car before Dodger Stadium workout

Aldon Smith says he's sober, supported as he turns 30 years old







49ers' D.J. Jones proposes to girlfriend before 'Monday Night Football' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area