49ers cut Willie Snead

The 49ers announced Monday that they released receiver Willie Snead IV. San Francisco likely will seek to re-sign Snead to the practice squad.

He signed to the active roster from the practice squad Saturday.

Snead played 21 snaps on offense and seven on special teams Sunday against the Rams. He has played two games this season.

The 49ers waived offensive lineman Blake Hance on Saturday to make room for Snead on the 53-player roster. The Jaguars claimed Hance off waivers.

San Francisco also worked out four receivers and three defensive backs Monday.

Receivers Adam Humphries, Austin Mack, Mohamed Sanu and Tajae Sharpe joined defensive backs Benjie Franklin, Iman Marshall and Troy Pride in Santa Clara for a workout.

