49ers cut tracker: Path to the 53-man roster

Kyle Madson
·1 min read
In this article:
The 49ers will need to cut their 80-man roster down to 53 players by 1:00pm Pacific Time on Tuesday. Their cuts began Sunday ahead of their practice.

A handful of other cuts could happen before the official announcement Tuesday.

Keep track of all the cuts here:

CB Ka'dar Hollman

Hollman had a nice preseason debut against the Packers, but was always a long shot to make the club once fifth-round rookie Samuel Womack emerged as a starter at nickel corner.

