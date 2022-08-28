49ers cut tracker: Path to the 53-man roster

The 49ers will need to cut their 80-man roster down to 53 players by 1:00pm Pacific Time on Tuesday. Their cuts began Sunday ahead of their practice.

A handful of other cuts could happen before the official announcement Tuesday.

Keep track of all the cuts here:

CB Ka'dar Hollman

49ers cut defensive back Ka'Dar Hollman, who was in training camp with the Texans, per league source. Former Green Bay Packers sixth-round draft pick — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 28, 2022

Hollman had a nice preseason debut against the Packers, but was always a long shot to make the club once fifth-round rookie Samuel Womack emerged as a starter at nickel corner.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire