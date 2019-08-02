49ers cut Niles Paul, claim Daniel Helm

The 49ers swapped out tight ends Friday, claiming Daniel Helm off waivers from the Chargers and releasing Niles Paul.

Helm originally signed with the Chargers as an undrafted rookie free agent on May 10. He was waived by the Chargers on Aug. 1.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Helm, 24, attended Duke University, where he appeared in 38 games, with 24 starts, for the Blue Devils. He made 69 receptions for 767 yards and six touchdowns in three seasons after transferring from the University of Tennessee.

Paul originally signed with the 49ers as a free agent last week.

He spent last year in Jacksonville, getting 11 touches for 95 yards in six games. He played six seasons for Washington.