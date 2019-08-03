49ers cut Max McCaffrey

The latest round of roster churn by the 49ers has ended the San Francisco stint of Max McCaffrey.

Max McCaffrey, the older brother of Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, was waived by the 49ers on Saturday.

The 49ers replaced McCaffrey with receiver Chris Thompson. They also signed defensive lineman Jay Bromley and placed defensive lineman Kapron Lewis-Moore on injured reserve.

Bromley, a third-round pick of the Giants in 2014, landed on injured reserve last October while on the Saints’ roster.

McCaffrey joined the 49ers practice squad last November. He joined active roster on December 29, and he played in the regular-season finale against the Rams. He also has spent time with the Raiders, Packers, Saints, and Jaguars. He has appeared in six regular-season games, with one reception for four yards.