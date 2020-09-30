The banged-up 49ers made a series of moves Wednesday.

The signing of tight end Daniel Helm from the Buccaneers’ practice squad and the return of receiver Deebo Samuel to practice already were reported. The 49ers will have 21 days to activate Samuel to the 53-player roster.

The 49ers also signed long snapper Taybor Pepper to a one-year deal, cutting long snapper Kyle Nelson in a corresponding move. Nelson had a rough outing Sunday, including a low snap that led to a missed extra point.

The 49ers worked out four long snappers this week.

Pepper played all 16 games for the Dolphins last season and four for Green Bay in 2017.

The 49ers also placed linebacker Mark Nzeocha on injured reserve with a strained quadriceps. He becomes eligible to return after missing three games.

San Francisco signed offensive lineman Cody Conway and tight end Charlie Taumoepeau to the team’s practice squad. It released offensive lineman William Sweet from the practice squad.

49ers cut Kyle Nelson, place Mark Nzeocha on IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk