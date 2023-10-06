49ers cut Kerry Hyder to make room for Randy Gregory

The 49ers acquired edge rusher Randy Gregory from the Broncos earlier in the day. That meant they had to create a roster spot.

San Francisco is releasing edge rusher Kerry Hyder to make room on the roster for Gregory, Matt Maiocco of NBC Bay Area reports.

The 49ers could re-sign Hyder to the practice squad.

Hyder has one sack and one tackle in four games, playing 59 defensive snaps and nine on special teams.

This was Hyder's fourth season in San Francisco, and he played all but three games in his time there. He had 69 tackles, 10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and three passes defensed with the 49ers.

He spent three years with the Lions and one with the Cowboys before finding a home in San Francisco.