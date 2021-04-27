49ers cut Josiah Coatney

The 49ers announced they have waived defensive lineman Josiah Coatney.

Coatney, 25, signed a reserve/future contract with San Francisco on Jan. 4.

The Ole Miss product originally entered the league with the Steelers last year after going undrafted. The Steelers waived Coatney out of training camp.

Coatney ended up signing with the 49ers’ practice squad.

The team called him up for the Week 17 game against the Seahawks, and Coatney played 12 snaps on defense.

