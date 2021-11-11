After two and a half years with the 49ers and zero games played, Jalen Hurd has been released.

The 49ers announced today that they have released Hurd, who had been on injured reserve. He’ll go through waivers, where any team that still thinks he has promise can pick him up.

A talented athlete who had 1,285 rushing yards in his best season at Tennessee and then transferred to Baylor, switched to wide receiver and had 946 receiving yards, Hurd was selected by the 49ers with the 67th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. But he spent his first season on injured reserve with a back injury and his second season on injured reserve with a torn ACL. He’s been out all of this season with another knee injury.

For 49ers G.M. John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan, Hurd represents a big miss, a draft pick who arrived with a lot of promise but never got on the field.

49ers cut Jalen Hurd, 2019 third-round pick who never played a game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk