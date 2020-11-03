49ers cut Dante Pettis

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said last month that the 49ers were taking calls about trading wide receiver Dante Pettis, but no deal got done before Tuesday afternoon’s deadline.

Pettis is still on his way off the roster, however. Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com was the first to report that the 49ers are waiving the 2018 scond-round pick.

Pettis played six snaps against the Seahawks on Sunday and returned one kickoff for 18 yards, but lost a fumble at the end of the play.

It was the first time that Pettis was in the lineup since Week 4 and he had two punt returns earlier in the season. He did not have any catches and leaves the team with 38 catches for 576 yards and seven touchdowns.

