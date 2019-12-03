49ers cut Chase McLaughlin

With Robbie Gould back, Chase McLaughlin is out.

The 49ers waived the kicker Tuesday, the team announced. McLaughlin, though, isn’t likely to remain out of work long.

He went 7-of-8 on his field goal attempts and made all eight extra points in three games with the 49ers. He was inactive Sunday when Gould returned to the lineup.

McLaughlin made his NFL debut with the Chargers earlier this season and made 6-of-9 field goals and all seven PATs.

The 49ers also announced they signed receiver Chris Thompson to the practice squad and waived offensive lineman Will Holden from the practice squad.