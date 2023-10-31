49ers cut CB Anthony Brown

The 49ers released cornerback Anthony Brown on Tuesday, the team announced.

San Francisco needed the roster spot after trading for edge rusher Chase Young.

Brown originally signed a one-year deal with the team on Sept. 22 and has appeared in two games this season. His only action, though, was three special teams snaps.

Brown spent his first seven seasons with the Cowboys and started 12 games for them last season. He has 69 career starts.

The 49ers also announced they signed offensive lineman Jesse Davis to the team's practice squad and released cornerback Kendall Sheffield from the practice squad.

Davis has played 94 games with 72 starts in his career with the Dolphins and Steelers. In 2022, Davis was traded to Pittsburgh from the Vikings before the season and appeared in 14 games for the Steelers.