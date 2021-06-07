49ers cut Briean Boddy-Calhoun to make room for Tony Jefferson

The 49ers announced the signing of safety Tony Jefferson to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team released cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun.

Boddy-Calhoun signed a one-year deal with the 49ers on March 17.

He appeared in one game in 2020 with San Francisco and spent time on the team’s practice squad before being waived Dec. 14.

Boddy-Calhoun originally entered the NFL by signing with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2016. Jacksonville waived him before the regular season started, and the Browns claimed him.

Throughout his five-year career with the Browns (2016-18), Colts (2019), Texans (2019) and 49ers (2020), Boddy-Calhoun has appeared in 47 games with 22 starts. He has totaled 141 tackles, 19 passes defensed, three interceptions, three sacks and two forced fumbles.

