The 49ers needed a roster spot after agreeing to terms with receiver Marqise Lee. The odd man out is receiver Austin Proehl.

The team announced it has released Proehl.

Proehl signed a futures contract with San Francisco on Jan. 4.

Proehl, 24, has never played a regular-season game. He caught 91 passes for 1,265 yards and five touchdowns in four seasons at North Carolina.

The Bills drafted him in the seventh round in 2018.

He has spent time on the practice squads of the Titans and Rams.

49ers cut Austin Proehl to make room for Marqise Lee originally appeared on Pro Football Talk