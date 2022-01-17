49ers create season-high pressures in playoff win vs. Cowboys

49ers create season-high pressures in win over Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers' pass-rush was in peak form at the perfect time during Sunday's NFC Wild Card Game, as the defense put a season-high 22 pressures on quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys, helping lead the 49ers to a 23-17 win at AT&T Stadium.

The 49ers defense generated a season-high 22 team pressures (45.8% pressure rate).



Arik Armstead has led the 49ers pass rush in pressures in back-to-back games (6 in each).#SFvsDAL | #FTTB pic.twitter.com/GGwEwmhmWS — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 17, 2022

For the second consecutive week, Arik Armstead paced the 49ers with pressures on 18.5 percent of his rushes. Charles Omenihu also stepped up and had five pressures in the winning effort.

The 49ers' dominance from the defensive line is even more impressive when you consider Nick Bosa left the game before the end of the first half and didn't return after being diagnosed with a concussion.

Prescott finished Sunday's game 23-of-43 passing for 254 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He ultimately was sacked five times, with Omenihu leading the way at 1.5 on the day.

The 49ers will need another strong effort from that group in the divisional round, as they take on Aaron Rodgers and the high-powered Green Bay Packers offense.

It will be quite cold at Lambeau Field for that playoff clash, but the 49ers' pass-rush will need to stay hot if the 49ers hope to keep their Super Bowl aspirations alive.

