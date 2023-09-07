49ers create cap space with Kittle, Williams contract restructures originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers created some much-needed salary cap space after handing out the largest contract in franchise history on Wednesday.

San Francisco agreed to a massive five-year, $170 million contract extension with star defensive end Nick Bosa after the pass rusher's 44-day holdout from training camp and the preseason.

The 49ers then cleared $23.22 million in salary cap space by restructuring tight end George Kittle and left tackle Trent Williams' contracts.

Effective today at 4 PM ET, the NFL's Top 51 cap space rule went away for the season.



Many teams created cap space through contract restructures:



49ers George Kittle/Trent Williams: $23.224M

Ravens Marlon Humphrey: $7.536M

Seahawks Jamal Adams: $6.613M

Bucs: Shaq Barrett:… — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 6, 2023

The 49ers converted $10.57 million of Kittle's 2023 base salary into a signing bonus, clearing $8.45 million in cap space while adding one void year. $18.23 million of Williams' 2023 base salary was converted into a signing bonus, which cleared up $14.58 million in cap space while adding one void year.

The #49ers converted $10.57M of George Kittle's 2023 base salary into signing bonus, adding 1 void year, clearing $8.456M of cap this season.



New Cap Hits

2023: $9.5M

2024: $21.9M

2025: $19.3M

2026: $6.02M (void)https://t.co/DK0d5gxXom — Spotrac (@spotrac) September 7, 2023

The #49ers converted $18.235M of Trent Williams' 2023 base salary into signing bonus, adding 1 void year, clearing $14.588M of cap this season.



New Cap Hits

2023: $12.5M

2024: $31.6M

2025: $34.1M

2026: $37.7M

2027: $3.6M (void)https://t.co/T65dS2qERe — Spotrac (@spotrac) September 7, 2023

Between signing bonuses for Nick Bosa ($50m), Trent Williams (~$18m) and George Kittle (~$10m), Jed York/49ers paid out nearly $80 million to key veterans today.



Teams can buy a significant degree of salary-cap sustainability since bonuses amortize. Cash is king in the NFL — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) September 7, 2023

The 49ers' salary cap for the 2023 NFL season currently sits at $178.77 million with approximately $24.6 million in cap space, which gives the team plenty of room to make an in-season move or two if needed.

Despite having multiple top-of-the-market contracts on its books, San Francisco ranks 20th in active salary for this season, but currently has the seventh-highest salary cap ($257.41 million) in 2024 because of multiple backloaded contracts, even with the cap increasing to $256 million.

San Francisco almost certainly will have a difficult time navigating the salary cap in the years to come, but without a doubt is glad to have the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year under contract for the next five seasons.

