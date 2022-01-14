49ers-Cowboys injury reports: Trent Williams expected to return

49ers-Cowboys injury reports: Williams expected to return originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers likely are to be close to full strength when they open the playoffs on Sunday.

All-Pro offensive tackle Trent Williams took part in his second limited practice in a row after missing the 49ers' regular-season finale with a right elbow injury. When the 49ers released their official injury report Friday, Williams was not even mentioned.

Williams and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo are fully cleared for the 49ers' wild-card playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Linebackers Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) and Marcell Harris (Achilles), along with safety Talanoa Hufanga (knee) and punter Mitch Wishnowsky (concussion) are listed as questionable.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said he "feels good" about Al-Shaair being able to play. Also, Wishnowsky is advancing through the NFL's return-to-play protocol and is on pace to play on Sunday.

Trent Williams and nickel back K'Waun Williams were sidelined for the 49ers' critical Week 18 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Both are expected to be back in their prominent roles against the Cowboys.

K'Waun Williams was activated last Saturday from the reserve/COVID-19 list but did not feel up to playing against the Rams due to his lack of preparation. Williams figures to have a key role on Sunday against Cowboys receiver Cedrick Wilson, who has 567 yards and six touchdowns when lined up in the slot, according to Pro Football Focus.

Special teams contributor Trenton Cannon has been cleared to return to action after sustaining a significant concussion last month. He could be an option to come off injured reserve to play in Sunday's game, Shanahan said.

49ers injury report

Questionable: LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), LB Marcell Harris (Achilles), S Talanoa Hufanga (knee), P Mitch Wishnowsky (concussion)

Cowboys injury report

