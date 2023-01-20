49ers-Cowboys injury report: Javon Kinlaw, Jauan Jennings limited

Kinlaw, Jennings, Ebukam limited ahead of 49ers-Cowboys game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers are headed into the NFC Divisional Playoff with their roster nearly at full force.

San Francisco returned to the practice field Thursday with the only change being Trent Williams was back in action after taking a veteran rest day Wednesday.

The 49ers' staff also was careful with both defensive lineman Samson Ebukam and wide receiver Jauan Jennings, as both are nursing ankle injuries that occurred last Saturday in the NFC Wild-Card win over the Seattle Seahawks. Both players practiced in a limited fashion.

Defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw also was limited, but when speaking to NBC Sports Bay Area, he was pleased with the progress he has made in his return.

“I’m just excited, and happy where I’m at,” Kinlaw said on Thursday. “Just building those reps back up. We had a chance to get the pads on today. I ain’t going to lie, I was telling [defensive line coach] Kris Kocurek, ‘We got to put the pads on.’ I guess the the message got through.”

Kinlaw added that wearing pads already was probably part of the plan but he was still excited to see more action on the practice field.

Kocurek and the coaching staff have been gradually working the defensive tackle back into the lineup with his most snaps yet against Seattle. Kinlaw was on the field for 30 defensive snaps, or 44 percent, which was his highest total since in his return from a 12-game hiatus.

Having missed a substantial amount of playing time this season as well as the 2021 postseason, even padded practice gets Kinlaw juiced up.

“I loved it,” Kinlaw said. “I really need that today, I missed that in those 12 weeks I was gone. Now I feel like I’m getting back to where I need to be. As I get more weeks, and really continue to progress, I’ll be ready when the time comes.”

“Now I’ve got the chance so I won’t take it for granted.”

Here is the full practice report:

49ers

Did not participate

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot)

CB Ambry Thomas (ankle)

Limited participation

DL Samson Ebukam (ankle)

WR Jauan Jennings (ankle)

DL Javon Kinlaw (knee)

Full participation

LT Trent Williams (rest)

Cowboys

Did not participate

T Jason Peters (hip)

Limited participation

S Jayron Kearse (knee)

DE Demarcus Lawrence (foot)

Full Participation

DT Quinton Bohanna (knee)

S Israel Mukuamu (hamstring)

CB Trayvon Mullen (illness)

T Tyron Smith (knee)

