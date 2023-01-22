49ers-Cowboys inactives: Niners' roster nearly fully healthy in NFC clash

49ers nearly fully healthy for playoff showdown vs. Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers will play the biggest game of the 2022 NFL season when they take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in the NFC Divisional Playoff at Levi's Stadium, and they'll do it with a nearly fully healthy squad.

There aren't any surprises in this week's inactives lists.

Cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle) and veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo were ruled out vs. Dallas. The other five inactive 49ers players are healthy scratches, the team announced just before the game.

Here is the full list of inactives for San Francisco:

The 49ers on Saturday elevated veteran cornerback Janoris "Jackrabbit" Jenkins from the practice squad, and he likely will fill a backup role with Thomas out.

Defensive lineman Alex Barrett also was elevated from the practice squad Saturday.

Garoppolo remains sidelined for the eighth consecutive game as he recovers from his foot fracture, although it was reported earlier this week that he's making steady progress.

The Cowboys listed veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters as out with a hip injury. Starting safety Jayron Kearse, who previously was listed as questionable with a knee injury, will take the field Sunday.

Here is the full list of inactives for Dallas:

Jabril Cox (LB)

Will Grier (QB)

Jalen Tolbert (WR)

Nahshon Wright (CB)

Jason Peters (T)

Peyton Hendershot (TE)

Quinton Bohanna (DT)

The winner will advance to the NFC Championship Game in Philadelphia and take on the No. 1 seed Eagles next week.

