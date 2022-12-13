49ers could be without star WR Deebo Samuel vs. Commanders in Week 16

The San Francisco 49ers have looked like the best team in the NFC at times this season. A loaded defense, with terrific skill position players and a strong offensive line, make the 49ers a problematic matchup for anyone.

Unfortunately for San Francisco, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was lost for the season with a foot injury last week, leading seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy to make his first NFL start in Week 14. Purdy was outstanding.

However, the Niners had another major scare when star wide receiver Deebo Samuel went down with a leg injury. Samuel was down for several minutes until he was taken off the field in a medical cart.

The look on general manager John Lynch’s face said everything.

It was difficult not to assume the worst. But on Monday, the 49ers received good news when it was determined that Samuel suffered an ankle sprain and a sprained MCL. While that would not be good news under new normal circumstances, it was reported that Samuel would be back sometime in the regular season.

49ers: Deebo Samuel – knee (MCL sprain)/ankle sprain – expected to return at some point during the regular season. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) December 12, 2022

The 49ers play Thursday night against NFC West rival Seattle. Samuel will not play Thursday. San Francisco’s next game is nine days later against the Washington Commanders on Christmas Eve. It would appear that Samuel would be doubtful for that game, too.

Could the red-hot Commanders catch the 49ers at a time when they are without their top offensive player in Samuel?

Without Samuel, the 49ers still have players like Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle, among others. And any team coached by Kyle Shanahan will be a tough out.

If Samuel is out for the Christmas Eve showdown with the Commanders, that puts more pressure on Purdy against Washington’s ferocious defensive line.

If the Commanders handle their business against the New York Giants in Week 15, their Week 16 against the Niners is another big one for their potential playoff hopes.

