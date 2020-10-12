49ers could win just two more games amid awful season, Jeff Garcia says

4-12 again? Garcia says 49ers might win two more games in 2020 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Let's be honest. The 49ers should be 4-1 or 5-0 right now.

Kyle Shanahan's team could have beaten the Arizona Cardinals in the season opener, and they should have beaten the Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins at home the last two weeks.

But the reality is, the 49ers lost all three games and sit at 2-3 as they begin a brutal seven-game gauntlet.

For former 49ers quarterback Jeff Garcia, a current NBC Sports Bay Area analyst, the outlook for the rest of the 2020 season doesn't look good for San Francisco, based on what we've seen the last two weeks.

"There's maybe two games that we can look at in the future that we might, might say they can win," Garcia said on 49ers Postgame Live after the 43-17 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. "The rest of the games don't look good at all."

Here's the remainder of the 49ers' 2020 schedule:

Again, based on the way the 49ers played this week, they will have a hard time beating most, if not all, of the teams left on their schedule.

If Garcia sees two wins out of the remaining 11 games, they likely are against Washington and the Cowboys, who lost quarterback Dak Prescott to a gruesome ankle injury that will force him to miss significant time.

If the 49ers win two more games the rest of the season, that would put them at 4-12, right back where they were in Shanahan's second season as coach.

The 49ers have the talent to prove Garcia wrong and win some of the games that look like losses right now. But they were outplayed in every facet of the game Sunday by a rebuilding Dolphins team. Most of the teams still on the schedule are playoff contenders.

If the 49ers are going to win more than two games the rest of the way, they are going to have to get better and do it quickly. Very, very quickly.