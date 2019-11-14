49ers could have someone at Colin Kaepernick workout, Kyle Shanahan says

The 49ers have determined they have no need at quarterback. Actually, they believe they have a surplus of NFL-caliber quarterbacks.

Nick Mullens is the team's backup behind starter Jimmy Garoppolo. The 49ers retained a third quarterback, C.J. Beathard, on the 53-man roster. Beathard has been inactive for every game this season.

Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick will hold a workout on Saturday in Atlanta, and coach Kyle Shanahan said he thought there was a chance the 49ers would have a representative there.

"I don't know," Shanahan said. "I would guess, but that's not something I've asked them, yet."

Shanahan said he did not think the timing of a workout on a Saturday during the college season would prevent teams from sending a scout to the workout.

"I don't know at all the schedule for our personnel guys during the season ... But, yeah, they're all over the place. But we got guys all over," Shanahan said. "I'm sure if somebody could be there, it wouldn't be too tough."

The 49ers are not expected to have interest in Kaepernick. If the club were to have interest in Kaepernick, it would have been in the offseason of 2017. The 49ers, under general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan, informed Kaepernick he would be released if he did not opt out of his contract.

Last year, when Garoppolo sustained a season-ending knee injury, the 49ers held workuouts with free-agent quarterbacks Tom Savage, Kellen Clemens and T.J. Yates. Kaepernick was not considered.

Kyle Shanahan said there has not been any discussion about bringing in Colin Kaepernick. Shanahan said that discussion was held last year, and he determined Kaepernick was not the style of QB he wanted for the offense. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) September 24, 2018

Shanahan explained: "I made that decision because of the style of offense. That's the same situation now."

