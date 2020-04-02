49ers could look to avoid one-for-one comparison from DeForest Buckner deal

Whomever the 49ers select with the No. 13 overall pick will always be compared head-to-head against defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

Little attention will be paid to the contract sizes. Buckner is scheduled to make $21 million annually over the next four seasons, while the choice at No. 13 will check in at approximately $4 million a year over the length of his four-year deal.

This will always go down as a one-for-one trade, however misleading that might be. The 49ers sent Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts for their first-round pick in the 2020 draft.

Generally, when teams trade a high-caliber, proven player with many years ahead of him, such as Buckner, they understandably want to parlay that move into acquiring multiple players.

Maybe it's because of the value of adding two or more players while trading away one player. Maybe it's because teams want to side-step those head-to-head comparisons. Maybe they want to avoid placing undo pressure and expectations onto a rookie who has enough to worry about upon entering the NFL.

Most recently, the New England Patriots did this after receiving the 49ers' pick at No. 43 overall in exchange for Jimmy Garoppolo.

Bill Belichick traded out of No. 43. The Patriots picked up a later pick in the second round in addition to a fourth-rounder. When the draft was over, the Patriots made four trades involving that the original pick and the picks acquired in trades. Good luck trying to figure out, exactly, which players the Patriots acquired in connection with the Garoppolo trade.

The 49ers did the same thing four years earlier after they traded Alex Smith to the Kansas City Chiefs for second-round picks in the 2013 and 2014 drafts.

Then-49ers general manager Trent Baalke flipped those two draft selections in five players – Tank Carradine, Corey Lemonier, Carlos Hyde and Chris Borland, along with another trade that enabled them to acquire veteran wide receiver Stevie Johnson.

Story continues

The 49ers will have plenty of options at different positions with the No. 13 overall pick. If they love a player in that spot, they will undoubtedly make their selection.

Nobody would be surprised if the 49ers address wide receiver, offensive tackle, cornerback and defensive line with any of their top selections.

[RELATED: How 49ers will try to replace DeForest Buckner along defensive line]

But if one or two targeted players are not there when it's the 49ers' turn to select in three weeks, they will almost assuredly look to bail out of No. 13. That would allow the 49eres to pick up more selections to take advantage of what is expected to be a deep draft at a number of different positions of need.

And it would also give the 49ers the opportunity to select more than one front-line starter to soften the blow of trading Buckner.

49ers could look to avoid one-for-one comparison from DeForest Buckner deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area