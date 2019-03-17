49ers could keep four running backs active on game day

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has never dressed four running backs on a game day during the regular season. But he hasn’t ruled it out for this season.

“I think we’re in a situation right now, just looking at our roster, that I think it could make a lot of sense this year,” Shanahan said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

That would mean Tevin Coleman, Jerick McKinnon, Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert all are healthy. Coleman, who played for the Falcons last season, is the only one of the four to play all 16 games last season.

The other three missed a combined 25 games.

Even if all four are healthy, considering special teams needs, it’s not likely the 49ers keep four running backs on their 46-player game-day roster. But having four talented backs gives the team options.

“Those are my brothers now,” Coleman said. “We’ll go out there and have fun together and play ball and compete together.”