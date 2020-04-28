How 49ers could be impacted by potential 2020 NFL schedule changes

Unlike the NBA, NHL and MLB, the NFL isn't in the midst of having its season paused or delayed.

But if the global coronavirus pandemic stretches into the fall, the NFL might have to adjust it's 2020 schedule.

The Sports Business Journal reported Monday that the league is starting to build its schedule for the upcoming season, and they are building in contingency plans in case they have to postpone the start of the season.

According to John Ourand and Ben Fischer, the options already under considering include pushing the start of the regular season back from Sept. 10 to Oct. 15, playing the season without bye weeks, removing the off week between the conference championships and the Super Bowl, and potentially pushing Super Bowl LV back by one week or three weeks. As of right now, the game is scheduled to be played on Feb. 7, 2021.

SBJ reported that the league has two main goals when working through plans: Play an entire 16-game schedule and keep the Super Bowl in the month of February.

A later start to the 2020 season doesn't necessarily hurt the 49ers, but if they were to make it back to the Super Bowl, they would have to travel to Tampa Bay later than expect.

The aspect of an adjusted schedule that could be a problem for the 49ers is the removal of the bye week during the season, and bye week before the Super Bowl.

Last season, San Francisco's bye week came in Week 4, and by the end of the season, they were dealing with a lot of injuries. While they did get a bye week, they could have benefitted from a later bye week.

Last year's No. 2 overall pick Nick Bosa was dealing with an ankle injury early in the season, and he used the bye week to get passed it.

No bye week at all would be a terrible thing for Kyle Shanahan's team.

Losing the bye week before the Super Bowl could mean that a player injured during the NFC Championship Game might not be able to heal in time for the big game.

The NFL likes having two weeks off before the Super Bowl, but if they are determined to play the game in February, they might have to sacrifice that extra week, thus hurting both teams that make it there.

As SBJ noted, we're a long way from having to worry about these contingencies, but due to the uncertainty of the pandemic, the NFL needs to start thinking about all options.

For the 49ers, who hope to return to the Super Bowl, and avenge a bitter loss to the Chiefs, already have the toughest schedule in the NFC and they don't need any more hurdles in their way.

