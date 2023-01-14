How 49ers could be impacted by Pete Carroll's sideline hat choice

How Carroll's hat choice could be bad omen for 49ers' chances originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Pete Carroll and his head attire are trending, so you know it’s Super Wild Card Weekend.

Over the course of his 13 seasons as head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, Carroll has never been one to wear hats. His preference, he has said in the past.

But when Carroll sported a hat on the sidelines of the Seahawks-Los Angeles Rams game, a 19-16 overtime Seattle win last week, NFL Twitter went bonkers and fans began to speculate.

His reasoning for wearing the cap, though, could be a concern for San Francisco on Saturday as his Seahawks take on the 49ers on Saturday at Levi’s Stadium. Apparently, he chose to wear the hat because it was raining, and the hoods he recently had worn “don’t quite get it done.”

Well, the forecast in Santa Clara on Saturday predicts … rain. And new forecast data reveals that potential thunderstorms could hit around 4 p.m., possibly interrupting fourth-quarter action.

Carroll has worn a hat just two times in 13 seasons while on the sidelines, per Seattle sports podcaster Ty Dane Gonzalez. He won both games.

With a 2-0 record while wearing a hat, and rain in the forecast Saturday, the question remains whether Carroll will opt to rock a cap or not against the 49ers.

Will Carroll's hat win streak extend to three? Or can Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers snap that streak to continue their own of 10 consecutive wins? It's the playoffs -- anything can happen.

