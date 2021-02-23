49ers could be eyeing tight end early in 2021 draft

The San Francisco 49ers’ have arguably the best tight end in the NFL at the top of their depth chart with George Kittle. Figuring out the roster behind the All-Pro has been a challenge for the 49ers though. They tried scoring Austin Hooper in free agency last year, and eventually signed Jordan Reed. It looked like they were in the hunt for a second, more dynamic option than either Ross Dwelley or sixth-round pick Charlie Woerner.

With Reed set for unrestricted free agency and both Dwelley and Woerner looking like block-first tight ends, San Francisco could look again to the draft for an additional weapon at the tight end position. They met virtually with Miami’s Brevin Jordan, one of the draft’s top tight ends, according to Draft Wire’s Justin Melo. Jordan also told Melo the 49ers have been in regular contact with him since their session.

With Florida’s Kyle Pitts expected to be off the board by the time San Francisco selects at No. 12 in this year’s draft, it’d behoove them to look toward Day 2 prospects instead.

Jordan is a good athlete at 6-3, 245 pounds. He posted a solid freshman campaign when he caught 32 balls for 287 yards and fourr touchdowns for the Hurricanes. He followed that with a 35-catch, 495-yard, two-touchdown sophomore season, and in 2020 as a junior had his best year with 38 receptions, 567 yards and seven touchdowns.

Consistently strong production that climbed a little each year is a good sign, but what’s most impressive about King is the variety of ways Miami used him. It’s easy to see when watching him how he’d fit into a two-tight end set for the 49ers. He can line up in the backfield, make plays after going in motion, line up in the slot, and line up out side.

He moves more like a receiver than a tight end, and he’s explosive with the ball in his hands. Miami used him on screens, drag routes, one-on-one with defensive backs in the red zone, and on throws down the field.

There are some concerns with him as an in-line blocker at his size, although his frame looks like it still could add a little bulk. He’s the kind of playmaker San Francisco would be looking for in a tight end though. Re-signing Reed is an option, but if they don’t go that route, expect Jordan to be a popular name in connection with the 49ers as we near draft time.