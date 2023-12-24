49ers could elevate veteran Verrett from practice squad vs. Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA — After two weeks back in the Bay Area, cornerback Jason Verrett could make his 2023 NFL season debut when the 49ers host the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night at Levi’s Stadium.

The veteran cornerback was one of the three players who received scout team player-of-the-week honors for their performance in practice. Verrett shared that he snagged an interception or two and broke up several passes.

“I’m not sure what the plan is if I’d be going five snaps, 10 snaps, 20, I don’t know,” Verrett told NBC Sports Bay Area on Saturday. "I’m sure we will probably figure out something.”

Both head coach Kyle Shanahan and defensive coordinator Steve Wilks have been impressed with what they’ve seen from the veteran cornerback and left the door open for Verrett to get the call-up from the practice squad for Monday’s contest.

“He’s looking well each and every day,” Wilks said on Friday. “We’ll see whether or not he’s going to have the opportunity to be up, and if so, how many reps he’ll get.”

Verrett has not appeared in an NFL game since the 49ers' 2021 season-opener against the Detroit Lions when he suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

The former first-round pick was ready to make his 2022 debut with the club in their Week 10 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers when he tore his Achilles just two days after his practice window opened.

“Yep, we do the scout team player of the week, every week,” Shanahan said. “He got it for defense and he’s been looking good. He’s had two good weeks here and we’re pumped to have him in our building.”

Verrett has enjoyed being back with the 49ers with Wilks as his coordinator. While the Texas Christian University product never has played nickel back, his knowledge and experience could facilitate a transition if necessary.

“I love him,” Verrett said of Wilks. “I’ve heard a lot of good things about him. There are a lot of players that I know who were in Carolina when he was there and players I know from when he was in Arizona.

“Just his track record and who he has coached, from Antonio Cromartie to Patrick Peterson to Josh Norman. He’s had a list that were Super Bowl and All-Pro players, so he’s someone you can respect that knows that back end. Most coordinators all played linebacker or d-line.”

San Francisco has until Monday to elevate two players from the practice squad and Verrett very well could be a candidate.

