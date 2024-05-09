How 49ers could earn 2 more compensatory picks in 2025 draft

The 49ers are only expected to earn three compensatory picks in the 2025, but according to Over the Cap there’s an opportunity for them to earn two more during the season.

OTC isn’t an official source for comp pick distribution, but they have the formula nailed down very well. They currently have the 49ers projected for a fifth-round pick and a seventh-round pick next year to offset the losses of quarterback Sam Darnold and tight end Charlie Woerner in free agency. San Francisco will also have a third-round comp pick thanks to DeMeco Ryans being hired as the Houston Texans’ head coach.

Initial comp pick projections are determined only player losses and acquisitions in free agency. The next shift in comp picks will come once the season plays out and players have either hit or missed certain snap counts and earned incentives per OTC. That leaves the door open for two more comp picks to head the 49ers’ way.

Cornerback Isaac Yiadom signed a one-year deal worth $1.9 million with San Francisco. As of early May he qualifies as a gained free agent. If he winds up not qualifying because of his snap count, the 49ers will gain a seventh-round comp pick.

On the other hand, wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud doesn’t count as a loss for the 49ers after joining the Falcons on a two-year deal worth up to $6 million. If he hits the playing time or earned incentive threshold this season he’ll qualify as a free agent loss for the 49ers and would earn them another seventh-round comp choice.

Yiadom is an interesting player on the 49ers’ roster. He’s a special teams contributor who’s coming off his best defensive season as a pro. He should be in the mix to start, but he could also miss out on a roster spot entirely depending on how the cornerback position battle goes. Given the team’s need at CB it’s hard to imagine the 49ers will factor in the seventh-round comp pick much when determining his role and playing time.

