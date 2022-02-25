49ers could have 'crazy' Elijah Mitchell-Raheem Mostert backfield tandem

MJD envisions 'crazy' 49ers 1-2 punch of Mitchell, Mostert originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Since leading the 49ers in rushing in 2019 without starting a game, Raheem Mostert was in the starting lineup for each of the nine games in which he appeared over the past two seasons.

Mostert is scheduled for unrestricted free agency and faces an uncertain future after two injury-plagued seasons. He underwent surgery early in the season to repair torn knee cartilage after carrying just twice in the season opener at Detroit.

Former NFL running back Maurice Jones-Drew, now an analyst on Los Angeles Rams radio broadcasts and the NFL Network, believes the 49ers should bring Mostert back for at least another season.

“I think it would be smart if the Niners re-signed Raheem Mostert,” Jones-Drew said on 49ers Talk. “You know how explosive he is. You know what he’s able to do. If you can get him with Elijah Mitchell, that’s a crazy one-two punch.”

Mitchell battled injury issues of his own as a rookie, but he led the team in rushing with 963 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games. He averaged 4.7 yards per carry. Mostert has averaged 5.7 yards a carry during his time with the 49ers.

Jones-Drew said he could envision a scenario in which coach Kyle Shanahan rotates Mitchell and Mostert to get both players approximately 15 touches per game.

Shortly after the 49ers chose Mitchell in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Jones-Drew said he texted then-49ers assistant head coach Jon Embree to compliment the selection.

“He was one of my top backs in the draft,” Jones-Drew said of Mitchell. “He had great vision, very explosive. You saw the speed. When he ran, he ran as if he looked he weighed 200 pounds but he weighed 215 pounds. So he was a guy you knew could break tackles. He was elusive and could do a lot of good things.”

Jones-Drew said he was not so sure about Trey Sermon, whom the 49ers selected in the third round of the draft.

Story continues

“When the Niners drafted Trey Sermon, I was a little concerned about him because Trey Sermon didn’t have the burst I thought you needed to run that system,” he said.

Sermon appeared in nine games as a rookie with two starts. He gained 167 yards and one touchdown on 41 carries. Jones-Drew believes Sermon could find a role with the 49ers as a big back, similar to what the Green Bay Packers have done with AJ Dillon.

“You can find a place for Trey Sermon, as well,” Jones-Drew said. “I think the biggest thing is his ability to anticipate the holes and the cuts and understand what’s going on.

“It’s his lack of suddenness that kind of hurts him a little bit, but everyone needs that big back.”

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast