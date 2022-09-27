49ers could get a couple big pieces of secondary back after Week 4

The 49ers have had to wait around for their secondary to be whole. Cornerback Jason Verrett hasn’t played yet this season after tearing his ACL in Week 1 of last yer, and free safety Jimmie Ward has missed the entire season with a hamstring injury he suffered in training camp. Head coach Kyle Shanahan expressed optimism both players would practice in the lead up to Week 5, which is the earliest they’d be eligible to return from their respective injured lists.

San Francisco placed Verrett on the PUP list early in the preseason, and he stayed there through final roster cuts. While the team ensures he’s fully healthy when he takes the field again.

There may not be a role right away for Verrett, but having the veteran former Pro Bowler with the club would be a significant boost to San Francisco’s cornerback depth. They’ve rolled with Charvarius Ward, Emmanuel Moseley, Samuel Womack and Deommodore Lenoir so far this season, but Verrett could theoretically kick inside and play in the slot if the 49ers prefer him to one of the two younger corners.

Jimmie Ward’s return would push Tashaun Gipson out of the starting lineup, but he’s been good in Ward’s absence. It’d be a great insurance policy for the 49ers to have Gipson as their third safety. Ward is also one of the NFL’s best free safeties, so he’d theoretically provide an upgrade over Gipson who is already playing well.

Both players are eligible to practice after Week 4, but that’s not a guarantee they’ll get into the Week 5 showdown with the Panthers in Carolina.

“After this week [Ward and Verrett] can come back and start practicing and it’s looking like they’ll have a chance to come back and start practicing,” Shanahan said. “We don’t have to play them that week when they do and we got three weeks to make that decision, but hopefully they’ll be able to practice next week.”

The 49ers’ defense has already been very good, and now it’s getting healthier in the secondary. If that unit is healthy and playing well, San Francisco should be able to overcome any of their offensive issues.

