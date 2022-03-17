49ers could take bigger swing than expected at WR in free agency

The first reports of the 49ers’ interest in free agent wide receivers didn’t include any major names. Players like Jakeem Grant, Kalif Raymond and others were on their radar for their field-stretching ability and kick return contributions. Now it seems they may try to go bargain shopping for a bigger-name receiver.

Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed on Thursday reported the 49ers were among teams that checked in on former Bears WR Allen Robinson before he landed a deal with the Rams.

After the first wave of free agency deals can start to get cheaper for teams and good players may opt for one-year ‘prove it’ deals to try and cash in the following year. The 49ers, if they are interested in adding another receiver to their group of pass catchers, have a slew of options who may come as low-risk, high-reward additions later in free agency.

Here’s a look at some of the notable WR options still available:

Will Fuller V

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Injuries have kept Fuller from ever breaking out as a pro and a broken thumb limited him to only three games for the Dolphins last season. Those health issues could make Fuller the type of player San Francisco has gambled on in the past. He stretches the field and produces when he is on the field. In six years he’s averaged just 10 games per season, but in those 10 games he puts up an average of 36 catches, 523 yards and four touchdowns. A tertiary role next to Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk would be perfect for Fuller at this point in his career.

Juju Smith-Schuster

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Smith-Schuster doesn’t fit the speed role the other players the 49ers have looked at. He is a good player who can play with the ball in his hands which fits in San Francisco’s receiving corps. He did only played in five games last year because of a shoulder injury, but in 2020 he posted 97 catches for 831 yards and eight touchdowns with Steelers backup QBs throwing to him. He’s a prime candidate at age 25 to snag a short-term deal then cash in next offseason. Smith-Schuster would make the 49ers better.

AJ Green

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Green showed last season for the Cardinals he’s still got something left in the tank. In 16 games he caught 54 balls for 848 yards and three touchdowns. He’d be taking on a smaller role as a No. 3 receiver, but going into his age 34 season he’s not likely to find a ton of jobs where he’ll be a primary target on a good team.

Emmanuel Sanders

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Why not, ya know?

Jamison Crowder

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Injuries and playing for the Jets have kept Crowder from ever landing among the NFL’s top receivers in terms of production. Consider that his quarterbacks were Sam Darnold and a rookie Zach Wilson though, and his averages of 63 catches, 660 yards and five touchdowns per year while playing in 13 games per season with the Jets become more impressive. Crowder was hard to cover in a bad offense. He’d be a potential nightmare in San Francisco.

Jarvis Landry

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Landry’s tenure in Cleveland had a tumultuous end, but he’s been extremely productive since the Dolphins selected him in the second round of the 2014 draft. All he’s done in 11 seasons is put up 86 catches, 950 yards and five touchdowns per year. Landry’s production did dip the last two years with the Browns, but at just 29-years old there’s plenty of reason to believe he can become a reliable go-to target for the 49ers.

