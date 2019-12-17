49ers could benefit if Rams' Greg Zuerlein misses game with quad strain

The 49ers likely need to defeat the Rams on Saturday to keep their hopes of being the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC alive. While San Francisco has several key players missing from the lineup, it appears Los Angeles might be shorthanded in Week 16 as well.

In speaking with reporters on Monday, Rams head coach Sean McVay detailed a few injuries suffered in their blowout loss to the Cowboys. His update on kicker Greg Zuerlein should be of particular interest to the 49ers.

Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein has a quad strain. Rams exploring possible free agent signing if Zuerlein unavailable against 49ers. — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) December 17, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

A quad strain, huh? That should sound familiar to San Francisco, considering the team's own kicker, Robbie Gould, recently returned from a three-game absence due to the same injury.

Zuerlein has appeared in all 14 games for the Rams this season, but has not been his typical self. He is 22-of-29 on field goals so far this season (perfect on extra points), which is his worst field-goal percentage since the team moved to Los Angeles. Perhaps most surprising, Greg "the Leg" has been particularly inaccurate from long distance, converting just 8-of-14 field-goal attempts from 40 yards or beyond.

With their playoff hopes hanging by a thread, the Rams better hope Saturday doesn't come down to a final kick, regardless of who is taking it.

In addition to Zuerlein, two other key Rams players came out of the Cowboys game with injuries.

Story continues

Sean McVay told reporters today:

-CB Troy Hill had surgery today on a thumb fracture, but its possible he'll play Saturday

-K Greg Zuerlein has a muscle strain in his leg, is possible he'll play Saturday but Rams are exploring options

-QB Jared Goff bruised his thumb, but is OK





— Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) December 17, 2019

Jared Goff will play, although that shouldn't necessarily concern San Francisco. In the 49ers' Week 6 win in LA, they held Goff to just 78 passing yards. In fact, San Francisco has limited the Cal product to the two lowest passing totals of his career.

[RELATED: Why Juszczyk believes facing Falcons' D was good for 49ers]

The last time the 49ers faced the Rams, LA was starting Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib at cornerback. Both players have since moved on, so if Troy Hill were to miss the Week 16 rematch, expect San Francisco to target his replacement in the passing attack.

49ers could benefit if Rams' Greg Zuerlein misses game with quad strain originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area