49ers could get back three key players ahead of Seahawks showdown

49ers could get back three important players vs. Seahawks

For the first time in a long time, the 49ers might be getting more players back from injury this week than they’re losing.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel (hamstring) and running back Jeff Wilson (ankle) are out for the 49ers’ Week 8 game against the Seattle Seahawks, but the 49ers on Wednesday opened the practice windows for three of their significant contributors.

Running back Tevin Coleman (knee), tight end Jordan Reed (knee) and nickel back K’Waun Williams (knee) have been cleared to practice after spending at least three weeks apiece on injured reserve.

Each of those players are eligible to play Sunday against the Seahawks, though the 49ers would have to create space on their 53-player roster in order for them to be active this week.

The potential return of Coleman could be a boost to the 49ers’ running back with Raheem Mostert and Wilson out of action. Coleman would likely be the team’s main back on base downs, while Jerick McKinnon and rookie JaMycal Hasty would share the third-down duties.

Reed had turned into a big factor in the passing game before his Week 2 exit from the lineup. Reed had 11 catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns in three games before sustaining a knee injury in Week 3 against the New York Giants.The 49ers consider Williams one of the top nickel backs in the league due to his coverage skills and one-on-one tackling ability. Jamar Taylor has filled in admirably for Williams, including a two-interception performance against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Teams that open practice windows for players off injured reserve have 21 days to activate the individuals to the 53-man roster.

Also, the 49ers signed wide receiver Chris Finke, defensive lineman Alex Barrett and cornerback Parnell Motley to the practice squad. The 49ers released defensive lineman Josiah Coatney from the practice squad.